Special program by Montgomery County Archives to commemorate Black History Month

This May 1960 picture courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History shows Dr. L. D. Reddick, St. John Dixon, Edward English, and four other students from Alabama State University, who participated in a civil rights demonstration at the lunchroom of the Montgomery County Courthouse. Reddick, a history professor at the school, lost his job for leading the students in the protest. Dixon, English, and seven other students were expelled for demonstrating; the other twenty students who participated were put on probation. (Alabama Dept. of Archives and History)(WTVY News 4)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County is celebrating Black History Month with a special program at the county’s archives department.

Friday’s program will discuss pre-Civil War local records that document enslaved people in Montgomery County. County Archivist, Dr. Dallas Hanbury, will talk about the types of records that are kept here related to enslaved people, how to access these records, and possible uses for these records.

Hanbury will also show us things like Slaveholder Affidavits, Slave-backed Mortgages, Estate Files, Auction Records, and Labor Contracts.

The program is set to run from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s free. If you can’t be there in person, it will also be live-streamed on the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

