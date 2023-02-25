Advertise
ALDOT performing routine maintenance on I-85 near I-65 interchange in Montgomery

ALDOT
ALDOT(ALDOT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 5 a.m., Interstate 85 South approaching the Interstate 65 interchange, will be down to one lane while ALDOT crews perform routine maintenance.

Motorists should plan accordingly for minor delays and remain mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.  Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

