Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Concrete paving on Alabama Highway 14 in Notasulga beginning next week

ALDOT
ALDOT(ALDOT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to advise motorists that a project on Alabama Highway 14 in Notasulga will begin, weather permitting, on Monday, February 27.

Signs have been placed last week in preparation for the concrete paving project on Alabama Highway 14 at the Vulcan Notasulga Quarry entrance.

One lane will be closed throughout the project, with a temporary traffic signal in place to direct traffic. Motorists should plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of the people and equipment in the work zone.

The approximately $1.6 million project was awarded to Abramson, LLC, out of Irondale, Ala., who had the lowest bid that met the project requirements.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 14 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with...
Arrest after 14 catalytic converters stolen on state property
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Seneca Shine is charged with murder.
Overnight ‘physical altercation’ in Montgomery leads to murder arrest
A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.
Man charged after shooting into home with woman, 2 children inside
A water main broke on Atlanta Highway late Thursday morning.
Water main break on Atlanta Highway

Latest News

ALDOT
ALDOT performing routine maintenance on I-85 near I-65 interchange in Montgomery
Mike Blakely
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff turns himself in at the Franklin County Jail
Redland Elementary hosts Black history living wax museum
Redland Elementary hosts Black history living wax museum
Mann Museum flashlight tour held at Montgomery Zoo
Mann Museum flashlight tour held at Montgomery Zoo