Concrete paving on Alabama Highway 14 in Notasulga beginning next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to advise motorists that a project on Alabama Highway 14 in Notasulga will begin, weather permitting, on Monday, February 27.

Signs have been placed last week in preparation for the concrete paving project on Alabama Highway 14 at the Vulcan Notasulga Quarry entrance.

One lane will be closed throughout the project, with a temporary traffic signal in place to direct traffic. Motorists should plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of the people and equipment in the work zone.

The approximately $1.6 million project was awarded to Abramson, LLC, out of Irondale, Ala., who had the lowest bid that met the project requirements.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

