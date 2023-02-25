First Alert: Warm, *mostly* dry weekend continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It feels a lot more like late April than late February... afternoon highs climbed into the 70s and lower 80s today, and we will likely do it all over again tomorrow. Expect the same mix of sun and clouds from today to stick around through Sunday afternoon, and we cannot rule out a few occasional showers or downpours. Nothing widespread or super impactful; it won’t rain on everyone and even where it rains, it won’t rain for very long.

Consistency continues in the forecast as we kick off a new workweek. It will be warm with a few scattered pockets of mainly light rain, and highs are above average in the mid/upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday into Monday night looks to have the best rain chances in the short term. A cold front looks to sweep across the region increasing rain chances to start the week; clouds will also build along the front and temperatures will warm ahead of the boundary. Highs Monday will remain in the 70s, behind the front we do expect to cool slightly into the 50s for lows.

The brief cool down lingers into midweek next week. Highs will warm into the lower 70s Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight Tuesday will be cool in the upper 40s and low 50s and by the day Wednesday we remain in the 70s. Low Wednesday night creeps back near 60 degrees.

Remains mild with a few showers... temperatures drop a bit later in the workweek! (WSFA 12 News)

Long range forecast models hint at a stronger system increasing rain and storm chances Thursday into next Friday. Temperatures next Thursday will be climbing back into the upper 70s ahead of this system. There are still a lot of questions about how strong the system will be, and the timing of the system, as we are still a week out. Just know we are giving you a FIRST ALERT for potential rain and storms late next week. The air behind that front will likely be colder, but details are still to be determined.

