Unintended consequences as crews work to put out Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The EPA is still working at the landfill in Moody, and Commissioner Stan Batemon says they will continue for the next two weeks.

Batemon says they are still finding a few more spots they need to work on, but things are moving in the right direction.

However, as dump trucks come in each day with materials needed to extinguish the fire, Batemon says it’s taking a toll on the roads.

“Hauling the dirt out on the road that goes between the borrow pit for dirt and the landfill- it’s torn the road up,” he says. “I think we’ve got that worked out to where there will be pretty much a partnership between the county and the city of Moody and the state and EPA to share on getting that road back into shape.”

Work on the roadway will not begin until the EPA is completely done at the landfill.

Batemon says they have brought in gravel to fill some of the holes in the meantime.

