Are you prepared for a potential house fire?

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Each year, there’s an average of 358,000 house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine wants to ensure that everyone is prepared and has tips on preventing one from happening to you and your family.

From recent data, local fire departments responded to over one million house fires in one year.

With it getting warmer outside, Missildine says chances are just as great as in the winter season.

“The summertime when people are outside more, and they are leaving things unattended inside,” said Missildine.

While fires happen quickly and unexpectedly, the first thing you need to do to be prepared is to check your fire alarms.

“Having working smoke detectors saves more lives than about anything else,” said Missildine.

Homeowners need to check that they are using an alarm system no more than 10 years old.

Having trouble finding our installing your fire detectors, Missildine says to contact your local department. Pike Road helps install detectors in homes in their community.

“Having two ways out that ensures that when that smoke detector goes off and notifies us, hey there is a fire inside or there is at least smoke inside hey we need to get out oh no our path is blocked now they have a way that they can get out,” said Missildine.

Fires can happen when you are most unaware and even when you are asleep.

Chief Missildine emphasized the importance of sleeping with your door shut to limit smoke and flames in your room so you can get out of your house alive.

