Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Are you prepared for a potential house fire?

House fire on Belavista Drive
House fire on Belavista Drive(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Each year, there’s an average of 358,000 house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine wants to ensure that everyone is prepared and has tips on preventing one from happening to you and your family.

From recent data, local fire departments responded to over one million house fires in one year.

With it getting warmer outside, Missildine says chances are just as great as in the winter season.

“The summertime when people are outside more, and they are leaving things unattended inside,” said Missildine.

While fires happen quickly and unexpectedly, the first thing you need to do to be prepared is to check your fire alarms.

“Having working smoke detectors saves more lives than about anything else,” said Missildine.

Homeowners need to check that they are using an alarm system no more than 10 years old.

Having trouble finding our installing your fire detectors, Missildine says to contact your local department. Pike Road helps install detectors in homes in their community.

“Having two ways out that ensures that when that smoke detector goes off and notifies us, hey there is a fire inside or there is at least smoke inside hey we need to get out oh no our path is blocked now they have a way that they can get out,” said Missildine.

Fires can happen when you are most unaware and even when you are asleep.

Chief Missildine emphasized the importance of sleeping with your door shut to limit smoke and flames in your room so you can get out of your house alive.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 14 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with...
Arrest after 14 catalytic converters stolen on state property
Crime victims demand action on alleged missing funds from state agency.
Crime victims demand action on alleged missing funds from state agency
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles
ALDOT
ALDOT performing routine maintenance on I-85 near I-65 interchange in Montgomery

Latest News

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.
Alabamians lost over $53M to fraud in 2022, FTC says
Six gentlemen joined 215 others who have been inducted since 1987.
Engineering Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Beyonce's Beygood Foundation, in partnership with Adidas, visited the campus to award $100,000...
Beygood Foundation and Adidas visit ASU
Hundreds gathered at Temple Beth this morning to enjoy authentic Jewish dishes.
Jewish food festival returns