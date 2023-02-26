Community learns about municipal government functions in forum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A city leader educates constituents on how the municipal government works through a public forum at Maggie Street Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 25.

District Three Councilwoman Marche Johnson believes it’s essential that community members know what each role does to understand how they can advocate for their needs.

“A lot of times we have high expectations of for our leadership, but we don’t know what they’re dealing with,” Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned that people must get involved to see the change they need in their communities.

“You may have something that I know I need, but I cannot do it by myself,” Johnson said.

People in the audience, like Felicia Taylor, are taking what they’ve learned at the forum to teach others how to be involved in the communities they live and work in.

“I believe when you’re not informed, you can’t make good decisions,” Taylor said.

Taylor mentioned she plans to voice things that she and others want to see happen around Maggie Street, including a center that will help with youth development.

