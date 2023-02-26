Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Community learns about municipal government functions in forum

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A city leader educates constituents on how the municipal government works through a public forum at Maggie Street Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 25.

District Three Councilwoman Marche Johnson believes it’s essential that community members know what each role does to understand how they can advocate for their needs.

“A lot of times we have high expectations of for our leadership, but we don’t know what they’re dealing with,” Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned that people must get involved to see the change they need in their communities.

“You may have something that I know I need, but I cannot do it by myself,” Johnson said.

People in the audience, like Felicia Taylor, are taking what they’ve learned at the forum to teach others how to be involved in the communities they live and work in.

“I believe when you’re not informed, you can’t make good decisions,” Taylor said.

Taylor mentioned she plans to voice things that she and others want to see happen around Maggie Street, including a center that will help with youth development.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Dalvin Deshun Mitchell has been charged with 14 counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with...
Arrest after 14 catalytic converters stolen on state property
Crime victims demand action on alleged missing funds from state agency.
Crime victims demand action on alleged missing funds from state agency
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles
A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident in Montgomery County.
Man charged after shooting into home with woman, 2 children inside

Latest News

First Alert: Nice weather today, storms possible late this week
First Alert: Nice weather today, storms possible late this week
A city leader educates constituents on how the municipal government works through a public...
Educating locals on how municipal government works
Items such as baby clothes, food, blankets, and other goods were distributed to those in need.
DOTS Montgomery teams with Wetumpka church for giveaway
The City of Montgomery's Office of Violence Prevention held a stop the violence walk in the...
Montgomery Stop The Violence Walk