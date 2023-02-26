Advertise
EPA announces $25,945,00 clean water infrastructure upgrade for Alabama

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $25,945,000 to Alabama from...
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $25,945,000 to Alabama from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).(Envato)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $25,945,000 to Alabama from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

The funding will support Alabama communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

This announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In FY2022, Alabama was awarded $20,946,000 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to support state clean water and emerging containments infrastructure projects. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) recently closed an $8.7 million-dollar BIL-funded loan in the small town of Hayneville in Alabama’s Black Belt to address 650 homes with failing or non-existent wastewater treatment.

