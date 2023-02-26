Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Georgiana man early Sunday morning.

According to ALEA, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Seth Allen Glass, 28, was killed when the 2021 Dodge Ram he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway, and struck a church.

Glass was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 106 near the 12-mile marker in Georgiana city limits in Butler County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

