Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Georgiana man early Sunday morning.

According to ALEA, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Seth Allen Glass, 28, was killed when the 2021 Dodge Ram he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway, and struck a church.

Glass was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 106 near the 12-mile marker in Georgiana city limits in Butler County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

