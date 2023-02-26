First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another late Spring day is unfolding in late February; upper 70s and lower 80s are prevalent across Alabama this afternoon. While we can’t rule out a rogue shower or two, most of us stay dry through the afternoon and evening.

Expect a few scattered showers for your Monday morning commute. It won’t rain on everyone and it won’t rain for long, but a few quick bursts of rain are possible Monday, especially in the morning.

We’re comfortable and dry Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and all the pollen. Clouds increase Wednesday night, though, and rain becomes likely for Thursday as a warm front lifts northward through the state. This initial wave of rain and rumbles will probably not have any severe weather issues, but as the cold front roars through Thursday night into Friday morning, that may change.

There’s a preliminary signal in the data to support the idea of a severe weather threat Thursday night into Friday morning. The details are still fuzzy at best; hopefully, as new data becomes available the threat will diminish or disappear. But, as we see it now, there’s a risk of strong or severe thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. There’s no reason to worry, be scared or be anxious - simply be aware and be ready.

First Alert: Strong storms possible Thursday night into Friday (WSFA 12 News)

The air behind the front will be noticeably colder; highs will drop into the 60s with lows in the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

