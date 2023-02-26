Advertise
Home invasion leaves 1 injured, 3 in custody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are in custody following a home invasion in Kimberly on Saturday.

Police Chief Ricky Pridmore said the incident happened just before 7 p.m., adding it was a home invasion, kidnapping, and robbery.

Pridmore said no one was taken from the residence, but that one person was injured during the break-in.

Two females and a male were taken into custody, but he says it is still an active investigation.

“Just really want to stress to the public that this can happen anywhere at any time,” Pridmore said, adding that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. “Please be aware of your surroundings anyone following you or vehicles following you.”

Authorities said more information will be available when the suspects are formally charged.

