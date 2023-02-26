Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at a local fuel terminal tank farm.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue units Engine 4, Engine 20, Engine 2, Truck 41, Rescue 96, Car 31, HazMat 60&62 with Foam Trailer, Heavy Rescue 76 arrived on the scene where flames were visible from an unpressurized filing pipe beside a 42,000-gallon ethanol tank.

According to MF/R, hand lines were laid to cool the tank initially, and then a foam application was applied.

After a few moments of that tactic, the crew was able to close the main valve and slow down the leak to extinguish any remaining fire.

MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm. (Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

There were no injuries, and an additional foam layer was applied before crews turned the scene over to the plant manager.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.