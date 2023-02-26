MPD investigating Saturday night homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Saturday night homicide following the death of a 25-year-old.

According to police, on Saturday at about 10:45 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Collinwood Drive and West Woodland Drive in reference to a subject shot.

Police located Kiyunte Townsend, 25, of Montgomery, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Townsend was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

An adult female victim was also located at a local hospital who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was determined that the offense took occurred in the same area.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

