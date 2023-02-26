Shooting in Calera injures 3 bystanders, suspect in custody

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department says three people were shot at gas station Saturday night.

CPD says the three victims were taken to the hospital, and are in serious but stable condition. Officers believe the three victims were not involved in the argument that led to the shooting.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident by a Montevallo Police officer.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the following in a Facebook Post:

“Shooting incidents like the one last night are in the Alabama news every day but very rare in Calera. It appears that our suspect from Montgomery, was involved in an argument and began firing a rifle striking three individuals and hitting multiple vehicles. Our three victims were in very serious but stable condition when transported to the hospital. We don’t believe that any of the victims were involved in the initial argument.

I want to commend our Calera officers, Shelby County Deputies and especially the Montevallo officer who spotted our suspect and had him in custody within minutes. In the middle of an extremely stressful and chaotic situation, officers rendered aid to victims, got vital suspect information out on the radio, secured a large crime scene and safely took the suspect into custody. A stolen firearm was recovered along with ballistic evidence and a systematic investigation is under way.

A complete and thorough investigation will now be documented and referred to our District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Violence in our country is occurring at alarming rates and we must guard against becoming complacent. Last night multiple citizens provided valuable information and three law enforcement agencies worked together immediately and seamlessly to prevent additional violent acts.

Violent crime victims and potential victims deserve the best efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors and the courts to protect them and hold violent criminals accountable.”

The shooting is currently under investigation. We will update this story as more information is made available.

