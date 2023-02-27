Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, ATV collide in Marengo County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County that left a man dead and another hurt.

Troopers said Tyler T. Smith, 25, of Thomasville, was critically wounded when the 2005 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle he was driving hit head-on with a 2019 Can-Am Outlander XMR all-terrain vehicle. The operators of both vehicles were injured and transported to University Hospital in Mobile, where Smith died on Sunday, according to ALEA. Authorities said the wreck happened on County Road 6, about eight miles north of Thomasville.

The agency said Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No further details have been released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal

Latest News

Celebrating Black history through music
Celebrating Black history through music
Source: WBRC video
Statewide autism conference focused on expanded insights on ASD
Calera shooting leaves multiple injured
Shooting in Calera injures 3 bystanders, suspect in custody
Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee