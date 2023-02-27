Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
Lee County Sheriff
Lee County inmate dies in custody

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
Jail bars in a prison
Tuskegee man to serve prison time after second federal conviction
Finding child care can be difficult for parents, and it's important to ask detailed questions...
Daycare Dilemma: How parents navigate unlicensed and licensed child care systems across the country
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow