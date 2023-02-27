Advertise
Ellianos Coffee brewing up Pike Road location

The drive-thru coffee shop will be located off I-85 at exit 16.
The drive-thru coffee shop will be located off I-85 at exit 16.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Ellianos Coffee is expanding its presence in central Alabama with a new location in Pike Road.

The coffee shop will be located behind the Eagle gas station in the new Freedom Summit Drive development just off Interstate 85 at the Waugh exit, mile marker 16.

“We love the fact that Ellianos brings us such a comfortable, down-home feeling, and we could not think of a better place to start than our hometown,” said franchisee Priya Patel. “We want the community to fall in love with Ellianos the same way we did!”

In addition to its signature coffee drinks, the Ellianos menu includes smoothies, muffins and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Founded in 2002, the drive-thru coffee chain began in Florida and has since grown to several locations, which include Clanton, Millbrook, Prattville and Pine Level. The company said it plans to continue its expansion in Alabama.

While an exact opening date for the Pike Road store has not yet been made available, construction is well underway.

