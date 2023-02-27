Advertise
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in Elmore County Monday.((Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in Elmore County Monday.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, Jason Gosdin is charged with murder in the death of Christian Baker.

The incident began around 4 a.m. at a home on Ceasarville Road in Deatsville. Franklin says Gosdin arrived at the house and confronted another man sitting in a vehicle with Baker. Gosdin reportedly pistol-whipped the man, knocking him unconscious, before shooting into the vehicle.

Franklin said the shot struck Baker in the groin. Baker exited the vehicle and attempted to run away before collapsing. When deputies arrived, Baker identified Gosdin as the suspect before passing away from his injuries.

Around 9:50 a.m., Franklin said deputies stopped Gosdin while he was driving a vehicle on Highway 231. He was taken into custody and transported to the Elmore County Jail without bond.

Franklin said the motive in the shooting is unclear. His department is still working to conduct interviews with witnesses, who were heavily inebriated at the time of the incident.

The home where the incident happened is also said to be that of Gosdin’s ex-wife.

Franklin said the case would be presented to an Elmore County grand jury in April. At that time, the charges could be upgraded to capital murder, according to Ala. Code 1975, § 13A-5-40(a)(17).

