Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

By Bethany Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several events have been planned ahead of the upcoming annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, which commemorates Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery March.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is a reenactment that honors the civil rights activists who were beaten while trying to march to Montgomery in 1965. This year will mark 58 years since Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery march.

Every year, the week is packed with events and activities which will begin on Monday with non-violence training at the Selma Center for non-violence, truth & reconciliation. Thursday the annual mass meeting at Tabernacle Church, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday ramps up with the children’s sojourn, an education summit, a golf tournament, and a film screening. Saturday is packed with a parade and street festival, several seminars, and the miss jubilee pageant.

All events will lead up to Sunday’s annual unity breakfast, church service, and the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

For more information on the schedule of events, visit this website.

The city of Selma continues to work to clean up following January’s severe weather The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is March 16. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The Black Belt Community Foundation will be setting up the Selma rebuild and recovery fund, as well as a Communities Helping Communities fund to support areas like Hale, Greene, and Sumter counties that were also impacted by the January 12 storms. If you are interested in donating, head over to this website.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal

Latest News

Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Morning Smile: BeyGOOD Foundation and Adidas visits Alabama State
Morning Smile: BeyGOOD Foundation and Adidas visits Alabama State
Are you prepared for a potential house fire?
Are you prepared for a potential house fire?
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide