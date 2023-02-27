Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13

By Lee Zurik
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This Week on InvestigateTV: The nation is in the midst of a constitutional crisis. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to an attorney, but there’s a public defender shortage. The problem means delayed justice for victims and prolonged jail time for the accused not convicted of crimes. In some areas, vacancies are at an all-time high. It’s leaving both defendants and victims waiting for months, sometimes even years, for justice.  Andy Pierrotti takes an in-depth look into the issue in this special episode of InvestigateTV.  WHERE TO WATCH  ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

The Sixth – Public Defender Shortage: In part 1 of the series, we focus on people accused of crimes waiting months or even years to get an attorney – leaving defendants and their families struggling to navigate. In desperation, one Wisconsin man hanged himself in jail while waiting to get an attorney. A Georgia judge has been live streaming his courtroom, showing that oftentimes there is no one to represent the accused – he likens the crisis in America to what’s happening in countries with historically unjust systems.

The Sixth – Released from Jail: In part 2, Pierrotti looks at the affect on crime victims whose cases are delayed or even dropped because the government can’t find an attorney to handle the defense. Andy speaks with a small business owner in Oregon whose dry cleaning shop was vandalized. While the police have evidence of who did this, the case was dropped after the state couldn’t provide a public defender. It’s an example of what’s happening across the country: cases dropped and/or defendants released because justice can’t be carried out swiftly enough..

The Sixth – Why They are Leaving: Defendants left without a public defender still have to navigate the legal system and when their lawyer doesn’t show up, those facing the judge are left with few options. We take you into a courtroom where everyday citizens find themselves forced into defending loved ones.

The Sixth – Search for Solutions: Lawmakers respond to our national team’s investigation on the impact of public defender shortages across the country, which uncovered hundreds of people accused of crimes with no legal representation. Andy Pierrotti breaks down new proposed federal legislation that could help, and why one Georgia legislator has lost confidence in his state’s office in charge of public defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Generic classroom materials
Montgomery teacher celebrates 30 years in the classroom, overcoming car accident injuries
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
Jail bars in a prison
Tuskegee man to serve prison time after second federal conviction