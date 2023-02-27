Man killed in Montgomery crash involving motorcycle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim killed in a weekend crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, units responded to the scene in the area of South Decatur Street near Carter Hill Road around 6:35 p.m. Saturday. There, authorities said the wreck involved a 2007 Honda Shadow Spirit and another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 50-year-old Michael Morris, of Montgomery, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

No further details were released as police continue to investigate.

