Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed in Montgomery crash involving motorcycle

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim killed in a weekend crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, units responded to the scene in the area of South Decatur Street near Carter Hill Road around 6:35 p.m. Saturday. There, authorities said the wreck involved a 2007 Honda Shadow Spirit and another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 50-year-old Michael Morris, of Montgomery, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

No further details were released as police continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old

Latest News

Our Washington News correspondent Jon Decker joins us for First at Four to discuss the many...
Potential Candidates for President in 2024
First Alert: Mainly dry for now, a First Alert for storms later this week
First Alert: Mainly dry for now, a First Alert for storms later this week
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Opelika officers attend Amore Wiggins’ memorial in Virginia
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting