One wounded in Houston County shooting

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was wounded in a Sunday night Houston County shooting that sent one person to a Dothan hospital.

That shooting happened shortly before 7 o’clock at a RV park along U.S. 84, about six miles east of Ashford.

The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach area, per preliminary information. Their condition is not immediately known.

Houston County deputies are working toward an arrest, but no official statement has been issued and News 4 will not divulge information from radio transmissions at this time in the interest of officer safety.

