Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika officers attend Amore Wiggins’ memorial in Virginia

A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WSFA) - Amore Wiggins, known throughout the years as “Opelika Jane Doe,” was laid to rest over the weekend - 11 years after her remains were found in an Opelika trailer park.

Amore’s celebration of life was held in her mother’s hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. Police say they are hoping to have a memorial for her in Opelika too. No date has been set yet.

Two officers with the Opelika Police Department traveled to Virginia for the memorial.

The case of the Amore’s death came to light after her remains were found in a mobile home park in January 2012. Her identity wasn’t discovered until last month. Authorities said she suffered more than 15 broken bones from blunt force trauma. Those injuries were inflicted while she was alive, and some had begun to heal before she died..

The child’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff, was charged with felony murder. Both he and her stepmother, Ruth Vickerstaff, were charged with failure to report a missing child.

Amore’s mother, Sherry Wiggins, lost custody in 2009. She had lost visitation rights too, but documentation showed she had been paying child support to Vickerstaff since then.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old

Latest News

First Alert: Mainly dry for now, a First Alert for storms later this week
First Alert: Mainly dry for now, a First Alert for storms later this week
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
Calera shooting leaves multiple injured
Shooting in Calera injures 3 bystanders, suspect in custody
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained