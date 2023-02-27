Opelika officers attend Amore Wiggins’ memorial in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WSFA) - Amore Wiggins, known throughout the years as “Opelika Jane Doe,” was laid to rest over the weekend - 11 years after her remains were found in an Opelika trailer park.

Amore’s celebration of life was held in her mother’s hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. Police say they are hoping to have a memorial for her in Opelika too. No date has been set yet.

Two officers with the Opelika Police Department traveled to Virginia for the memorial.

The case of the Amore’s death came to light after her remains were found in a mobile home park in January 2012. Her identity wasn’t discovered until last month. Authorities said she suffered more than 15 broken bones from blunt force trauma. Those injuries were inflicted while she was alive, and some had begun to heal before she died..

The child’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff, was charged with felony murder. Both he and her stepmother, Ruth Vickerstaff, were charged with failure to report a missing child.

Amore’s mother, Sherry Wiggins, lost custody in 2009. She had lost visitation rights too, but documentation showed she had been paying child support to Vickerstaff since then.

