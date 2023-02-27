Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting

Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend shooting at a Calera gas station.(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police have identified the man charged in a gas station shooting that left three people injured on Saturday.

Quashis Devon Turner of Montgomery has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling and tampering with evidence, according to the Shelby County Jail inmate listing.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fatal crash claims Georgiana man’s life
Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MPD investigating Saturday night homicide
The Montgomery Police Department announced a drug trafficking arrest on Feb. 24, 2023.
Montgomery police announce drug trafficking arrest
Will the warmth come to an end? Next weekend looks seasonable after a potential severe threat...
First Alert: Storms possible Thursday night into Friday
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old

Latest News

First Alert: Mainly dry for now, a First Alert for storms later this week
First Alert: Mainly dry for now, a First Alert for storms later this week
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Opelika officers attend Amore Wiggins’ memorial in Virginia
Calera shooting leaves multiple injured
Shooting in Calera injures 3 bystanders, suspect in custody
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained