Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police have identified the man charged in a gas station shooting that left three people injured on Saturday.

Quashis Devon Turner of Montgomery has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling and tampering with evidence, according to the Shelby County Jail inmate listing.

