Tuskegee man to serve prison time after second federal conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee man will spend the next 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal crimes while on supervised release from a previous conviction.

Shaheyne Phillip Thomas, 28, received a 100-month sentence on Monday. The judge also ordered that he serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

In March 2021, officers with the Alexander City Police Department conducted a traffic stop of Thomas. Court records say during the stop, officers noticed the smell of alcohol and an opened container inside the vehicle. After Thomas was unable to provide a driver’s license and proof of insurance, officers searched his vehicle.

During the search, court records say officers found methamphetamine, $657 in cash and a 9mm handgun hidden under the driver’s side floormat.

Thomas later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was on federal supervised release following a 2018 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added. In June of 2021, a judge revoked Thomas’s supervised release and sentenced him to 24 months in prison for violating the terms of his release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Thomas will serve the 100-month sentence imposed last week only after he finishes serving the 24-month sentence imposed in June of 2021.

