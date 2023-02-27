Advertise
Warm start to the the week, First Alert for storms late week

A few storms are possible Wednesday, then a cold front brings the potential for strong storms Thursday into Friday
Quick look at the First Alert forecast for Monday, to help you plan your day!
By Nick Gunter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is yet another mild start to the day across Central and South Alabama. Skies are mainly cloudy and out the door temperatures are in the 60s region wide. Today will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. A few scattered showers are possible today and tonight, but nothing widespread is expected.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Tonight will again be warmer than normal. Lows will hover in the lower 60s under cloudy skies and breezy winds will remain in place. A weak frontal boundary will move across the region, keeping with low end rain chances through the morning on Tuesday.

We are comfortable and dry both Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 70s, thanks to the weak frontal boundary that will slide across the region tonight. Overnight lows through midweek will hover in the 50s with calm conditions. Clouds will build late Wednesday into Thursday, and rain will become more likely Thursday as a warm front lifts north across the state.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

This initial wave of rain Wednesday into Thursday will have a few rumbles of thunder, with one or two strong storms possible, but the more significant threat will be Thursday night into Friday, as a cold front barrels through the state, giving us the chance for strong storms.

Current forecast model data has signals to support the idea of severe weather threat Thursday night into the morning hours on Friday. With all modes of severe weather possible, but the exact details are still being ironed out. As new forecast model data comes into the WSFA Storm Track Zone, we will adjust the forecast as needed. Just know we are giving you the FIRST ALERT for strong storm potential Thursday into Friday.

But, as we see it now, there’s a risk of strong or severe thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. There’s no reason to worry, be scared or be anxious - simply be aware and be ready.

The air behind the front will be noticeably colder. Afternoon highs will drop through the weekend into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Giving us a more seasonal feeling forecast as we move through the first weekend in March.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

