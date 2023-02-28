21 Montgomery County roads get funding to start improvements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County residents are set to see improvements to several major roadways in the coming months.

The Montgomery County Commission announced Tuesday it had approved funding for 21 road improvement projects across the county. The projects include repaving and traffic striping.

Below is a list of roads scheduled for repair:

Cantelou Road CR-7: 22970 ft

Hobbie Road CR-61: 30847 ft

Smilie Ferry Road: 26950 ft

Enzor Road: 17427 ft

Butler Mill Road CR-049: 15705 ft

Grant Spur: 2770 ft

Naftel Ramer Road: 20234 ft

Grant Road: 11819 ft

Old Barnes Road: 12711 ft

Federal Road CR-24, CR-055: 6650 ft

Robert C. Ham Road CR-403: 6615 ft

Tallant Road: 1915 ft

Tucker Road: 4498 ft

Rockdale Road: 614 ft

Kent Road: 5740 ft

Story Road: 4221 ft

Hickory Grover Road (EAST): 15135 ft

Jenkins Lane: 1980 ft

Howell Street: 830 ft

Rosewood Place: 240 ft

The total cost of the project is $4,471,219 with a combined total of over 39 miles of roadway to be repaired. Funding for the road improvements comes from the Montgomery County Rebuild Alabama Fund (CRAF) and Montgomery County General Funds.

“High-quality infrastructure is important for Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “These new roadway improvements will not only provide a smoother ride for our residents but also ensures that citizens living in all corners of our county have safe and reliable roadways.”

Citizens should expect some minor delays and traffic pattern changes during the construction process, the county commission added.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.