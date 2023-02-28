Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

21 Montgomery County roads get funding to start improvements

Paving work (storyblocks.com graphic)
Paving work (storyblocks.com graphic)(Storyblocks.com)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County residents are set to see improvements to several major roadways in the coming months.

The Montgomery County Commission announced Tuesday it had approved funding for 21 road improvement projects across the county. The projects include repaving and traffic striping.

Below is a list of roads scheduled for repair:

  • Cantelou Road CR-7: 22970 ft
  • Hobbie Road CR-61: 30847 ft
  • Smilie Ferry Road: 26950 ft
  • Enzor Road: 17427 ft
  • Butler Mill Road CR-049: 15705 ft
  • Grant Spur: 2770 ft
  • Naftel Ramer Road: 20234 ft
  • Grant Road: 11819 ft
  • Old Barnes Road: 12711 ft
  • Federal Road CR-24, CR-055: 6650 ft
  • Robert C. Ham Road CR-403: 6615 ft
  • Tallant Road: 1915 ft
  • Tucker Road: 4498 ft
  • Rockdale Road: 614 ft
  • Kent Road: 5740 ft
  • Story Road: 4221 ft
  • Hickory Grover Road (EAST): 15135 ft
  • Jenkins Lane: 1980 ft
  • Howell Street: 830 ft
  • Rosewood Place: 240 ft

The total cost of the project is $4,471,219 with a combined total of over 39 miles of roadway to be repaired. Funding for the road improvements comes from the Montgomery County Rebuild Alabama Fund (CRAF) and Montgomery County General Funds.

“High-quality infrastructure is important for Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “These new roadway improvements will not only provide a smoother ride for our residents but also ensures that citizens living in all corners of our county have safe and reliable roadways.”

Citizens should expect some minor delays and traffic pattern changes during the construction process, the county commission added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, ATV collide in Marengo County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a...
Tallassee man facing capital murder of missing pregnant woman
70 Alabama families impacted as Ukrainian adoptions halted
Ukrainian child adoptions on hold for Alabama families
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season