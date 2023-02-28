Advertise
Allergy season ramping up in Alabama

Pollen is piling up on windshields across Alabama.
Pollen is piling up on windshields across Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pollen is piling up on windshields, signaling the start of allergy season in Alabama.

According to pollen.com, the top allergens in the Montgomery area come from maple, elm and juniper trees.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said people’s response to pollen depends on their location among other factors.

“It has something to do with what you’re sensitized to, where you live, your particular makeup, your genetics,” Stubblefield said.

Seasonal allergies can cause a runny nose or watery eyes. For this, Stubblefield recommends an oral antihistamine.

“An example of that would be Benadryl as a brand name,” he said. “There’s also things like the non-sedating, or the ones that don’t make you sleepy, like Zyrtec or Claritin.”

For someone with more severe symptoms, Stubblefield recommends the prescription medication Singulair or an over-the-counter steroid nasal spray.

“It’s a low-dose steroid that’s sprayed directly into your nose, where most of the symptoms are, the congestion and the sneezing,” he said. “And that helps to dampen that immune response down so that your symptoms aren’t quite as severe.”

People experiencing symptoms that are too much to bear are urged to visit an allergist to get tested for specific allergens. These individuals could consider an allergy shot, among other treatments.

ADPH says allergy season typically starts around early March and lasts until the summertime.

