Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville High School soccer coach/ English teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly having sex with a student.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office PIO Kim Wright, the warrant was executed following a grand jury indictment. Issac Dismuke was charged with three counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student and two counts of rape - 2nd degree. He has already bailed out on a $300,000 bond.

Dismuke became the Boys’ Head Soccer Coach and EL/Foreign Language Teacher at Crossville High School in 2021.

“It is sad that these types of arrests have to be made on those who are entrusted to teach and protect students’ well-being and safety. But these offenses will not be tolerated in our county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

