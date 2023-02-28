Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape

Issac Dismuke, 28
Issac Dismuke, 28(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville High School soccer coach/ English teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly having sex with a student.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office PIO Kim Wright, the warrant was executed following a grand jury indictment. Issac Dismuke was charged with three counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student and two counts of rape - 2nd degree. He has already bailed out on a $300,000 bond.

Dismuke became the Boys’ Head Soccer Coach and EL/Foreign Language Teacher at Crossville High School in 2021.

“It is sad that these types of arrests have to be made on those who are entrusted to teach and protect students’ well-being and safety. But these offenses will not be tolerated in our county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, ATV collide in Marengo County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a...
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Paving work (storyblocks.com graphic)
21 Montgomery County roads get funding to start improvements
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Man’s body found in Jefferson Co., several large dogs surrounding it
70 Alabama families impacted as Ukrainian adoptions halted
Ukrainian child adoptions on hold for Alabama families