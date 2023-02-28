Advertise
Deatsville man accused of juvenile sex abuse

Douglas R. Sims Jr. faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse.
Douglas R. Sims Jr. faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of sex crimes.

Police identified the suspect as Douglas R. Sims Jr., 40, of Deatsville. Police say they got a report Sunday about sexual abuse involving a juvenile. Officers and the Department of Human Resources responded.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers made contact with Sims and the alleged victim quickly, and Sims agreed to cooperate with investigators. He said the preliminary investigation determined there was enough probable cause to charge the him, so he weas arrested and placed in the Elmore County jail without bail, pending warrants being obtained and served. Sims faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to police.

“No one wants to believe things like this occur in their community. Most people want to believe it happens elsewhere. The unfortunate truth is that things like this do happen. When they do, someone has to investigate, someone has to make sure that the victim receives the necessary assistance and care after the fact, and someone has to prosecute those who are alleged to have committed these types of crimes. That’s where we are at in this case,” Johnson said.

