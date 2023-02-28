Elmore County Black History Museum to reopen after renovations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Black History Museum will open its doors for what it calls a “soft opening” on Tuesday.

The museum is housed inside the first county training school for African Americans in Elmore County. Now it serves as the depository for this area’s black history, showcasing artifacts and historical documents relating to residents.

The museum has been closed for some renovations. With new paint, new air conditioning, new board members and new hours, it will re-open its doors to the public. It aims to educate visitors on African American history and life in Elmore County.

The Elmore County Black History Museum will be open for its “soft opening” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

