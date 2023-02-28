Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man’s body found in Jefferson Co., several large dogs surrounding it

The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.


embedgooglemap.net

A passerby saw the body just before 7 a.m. on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place. The were several large dogs around the body. Animal control was called and six dogs were trapped and taken to Animal Control facilities.

Lt. Joni Money said it’s too early to tell if the dogs were involved in the man’s death.

The man’s identity has not yet been determined.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, ATV collide in Marengo County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a...
Tallassee man facing capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Paving work (storyblocks.com graphic)
21 Montgomery County roads get funding to start improvements
70 Alabama families impacted as Ukrainian adoptions halted
Ukrainian child adoptions on hold for Alabama families