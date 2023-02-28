Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika facility gets company’s top internal honor for 2nd time

Golden State Foods in Opelika has received the company's top internal honor for the second time!
Golden State Foods in Opelika has received the company's top internal honor for the second time!(Source: Golden State Foods)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Golden State Foods in Opelika is once again being recognized for receiving the company’s highest internal honor - 2022 Chairman’s Challenge Award winner.

During a ceremony recently held in Las Vegas, the Opelika location was honored for its “exemplary performance in the areas of people, quality, growth, financial results, and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance.”

The Opelika protein products manufacturing facility received the same award last year, becoming only the second facility in GSF history to win this award for two consecutive years, according to a news release.

“Congratulations and sincere thanks to all of our phenomenal Opelika associates on their tremendous success in earning the Chairman’s Challenge honors for two years in a row—a remarkable accomplishment that has only happened one other time in this award’s more than two decades in existence,” said Mark Wetterau, chairman and chief executive officer, Golden State Foods. “Our extraordinary Protein Products team joins a highly exceptional circle of multi-year Chairman’s Challenge achievers!”

Officials also commended the Opelika team for the following:

  • Performing to the highest standards in quality audits conducted internally, externally and with customers
  • Successfully supporting customer demand, while overcoming supply chain challenges
  • Servicing customers through innovative solutions that increase equipment efficiencies
  • Excelling in cost management
  • Delivering financial results
  • Improving associate experience survey scores
  • Earning an industry safety award
  • Sustaining active GSF Foundation associate participation and community involvement

“What an incredible, historic honor for our well-deserving Protein Products associates, as we have tirelessly pursued excellence together and driven this two-year winning streak with dedication and perseverance,” said Nate Murphy, Group Vice President, Operations – Protein Products. “What sets this outstanding Opelika team apart is the passion we share to consistently put people first, to innovate, and to live out our GSF Creed and Values in all we do for our customers, our community, and our company.”

Officials said the Opelika team also earned awards for quality focus and safety excellence, as well as its third consecutive “Best in Class” Platinum award in the food processing category.

Golden States Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, ATV collide in Marengo County

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller reacts to an official's call during overtime in the team's NCAA...
Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a...
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Paving work (storyblocks.com graphic)
21 Montgomery County roads get funding to start improvements