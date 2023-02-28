Opelika facility gets company’s top internal honor for 2nd time

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Golden State Foods in Opelika is once again being recognized for receiving the company’s highest internal honor - 2022 Chairman’s Challenge Award winner.

During a ceremony recently held in Las Vegas, the Opelika location was honored for its “exemplary performance in the areas of people, quality, growth, financial results, and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance.”

The Opelika protein products manufacturing facility received the same award last year, becoming only the second facility in GSF history to win this award for two consecutive years, according to a news release.

“Congratulations and sincere thanks to all of our phenomenal Opelika associates on their tremendous success in earning the Chairman’s Challenge honors for two years in a row—a remarkable accomplishment that has only happened one other time in this award’s more than two decades in existence,” said Mark Wetterau, chairman and chief executive officer, Golden State Foods. “Our extraordinary Protein Products team joins a highly exceptional circle of multi-year Chairman’s Challenge achievers!”

Officials also commended the Opelika team for the following:

Performing to the highest standards in quality audits conducted internally, externally and with customers

Successfully supporting customer demand, while overcoming supply chain challenges

Servicing customers through innovative solutions that increase equipment efficiencies

Excelling in cost management

Delivering financial results

Improving associate experience survey scores

Earning an industry safety award

Sustaining active GSF Foundation associate participation and community involvement

“What an incredible, historic honor for our well-deserving Protein Products associates, as we have tirelessly pursued excellence together and driven this two-year winning streak with dedication and perseverance,” said Nate Murphy, Group Vice President, Operations – Protein Products. “What sets this outstanding Opelika team apart is the passion we share to consistently put people first, to innovate, and to live out our GSF Creed and Values in all we do for our customers, our community, and our company.”

Officials said the Opelika team also earned awards for quality focus and safety excellence, as well as its third consecutive “Best in Class” Platinum award in the food processing category.

Golden States Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.