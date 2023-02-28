Orange Beach announces beach closure ahead of spring break

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach announced that the Alabama Point East section of the beach by the Perdido Pass Bridge is now closed to the public.

Officials said the closure will last through Spring break and will help address safety concerns by Orange Beach PD.

The rest of the beaches will be open to the public as well as parking, according to the city.

