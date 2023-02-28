Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Orange Beach announces beach closure ahead of spring break

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach announced that the Alabama Point East section of the beach by the Perdido Pass Bridge is now closed to the public.

Officials said the closure will last through Spring break and will help address safety concerns by Orange Beach PD.

The rest of the beaches will be open to the public as well as parking, according to the city.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday

Latest News

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central...
‘Women in Blue’ campaign raises awareness about colorectal cancer
The Alabama State Games registration is now open.
Registration open for 40th Alabama State Games
Treundous Qwavon Davis
UPDATE: Escaped inmate caught
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs