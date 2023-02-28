Orange Beach Police warning spring breakers, violent behavior won’t be tolerated

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A stern warning coming from Orange Beach police to spring breakers, officers won’t tolerate any nonsense.

A notice was posted to the police department’s Facebook page Monday saying they’ve been seeing an increase in underage drinking, fighting, and illegal activity around this time of year.

And if you’re caught doing it, you’ll be spending spring break in jail.

It was quiet out on the beach Monday but that won’t be the case by the end of the week.

Lieutenant Trent Johnson from OBP says they’re expecting the crowds to start coming in by Friday night.

The police want to make it clear that they won’t be giving out any warnings.

“We are always glad for our guests to come down but we want to make it abundantly clear this is not a party town,” Johnson said. “This is a family-friendly atmosphere. That is the brand that Orange Beach has been promoting for itself for the last few years.”

Lieutenant Johnson says the majority of the complaints they receive around spring break include noise violations and underage drinking.

Meghan Sprinkle who was visiting from Foley says locals don’t want to deal with the extra noise either.

“It’s calm, relaxing, you can enjoy time with your friends and not have to hear booming music and you can’t even hear each other talk,” Sprinkle said. “And we just keep it very local and chill here.”

Sprinkle and her friends spent the day at the beach celebrating a birthday.

Her friend Cindy Ross says they prefer the family-friendly environment that Orange Beach has to offer compared to other cities where that’s not the case.

“Orange Beach is a special place. It’s a quiet little gem. I think that definitely got found out over the past couple of years,” Ross said. “But our spring break here is nothing like it is in other beach destinations

Another visitor Kim Jun is traveling from Tennessee.

She says she’s leaving tomorrow so she can beat the spring break crowd.

“Cause we’re old and we don’t want to deal with the traffic and not that I mind them, not at all, I was young once,” Jun said.

Lieutenant Johnson says they had about 119 arrests last year around spring break, the majority of them alcohol-related.

Compared to past years with the numbers peaking over two and three hundred.

He says they’ll be out to keep the number from getting that high again.

