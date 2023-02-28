Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Oregon law aims to give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month

A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per...
A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per month for a year.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers in Oregon are discussing a bill that would provide extra money to homeless and low-income people.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program.

The program would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who meet specific requirements.

Officials said those who qualify would have to be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The bill has been proposed by Aloha Senator Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

The recipient would reportedly receive monthly payments to help cover rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other goods or services needed.

Officials said the payments would be targeted toward Black, indigenous, people of color, those above the age of 58, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth and households with children.

Portland State University said it would study the costs, benefits and policy options for providing financial assistance regarding the proposed bill.

According to the ODHS, if a trial program is successful, it would create a plan for administrating the funds.

The money for the program would come from the department’s general fund. Officials said the fund would start at $500 million.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, British Columbia, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

That program has reportedly had a success rate with participants moving into stable housing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season

Latest News

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell has announced $18.4 million in funding to expand access to reliable,...
Rep. Sewell announces over $18M to expand broadband at HBCUs, MSIs
Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug...
Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations