Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road head football coach Ed Rigby has announced he is resigning after just one year with the Patriots.

Rigby announced his departure from the position in a release posted to his social media accounts.

In the release, Rigsby said he is honored to have coached the Patriot team.

“I have never actually “worked” a day in my life. I had the honor of spending my 31st season of my coaching profession and 23rd as a high school head coach, as the Head Football Coach of the Pike Road Patriots,” Rigby said.

You can read the full release below:

In his one season with the Patriots, Rigby went 7-5 and made it to the second round of the class 6A playoffs.

