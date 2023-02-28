Prattville police seek man suspected of damaging donation bins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police need help identifying a man they believe has damaged multiple drop-off donation bins in the city.
Police say the man in the picture caused damage to multiple thrift store donation bins on Feb. 18. The damage exceeded $2,500.
He is wanted on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.
