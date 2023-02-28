Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville police seek man suspected of damaging donation bins

Prattville police say this man caused damage to multiple thrift store donation bins on Feb. 18,...
Prattville police say this man caused damage to multiple thrift store donation bins on Feb. 18, 2023.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police need help identifying a man they believe has damaged multiple drop-off donation bins in the city.

Police say the man in the picture caused damage to multiple thrift store donation bins on Feb. 18. The damage exceeded $2,500.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell has announced $18.4 million in funding to expand access to reliable,...
Rep. Sewell announces over $18M to expand broadband at HBCUs, MSIs
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Alabama forward Brandon Miller reacts to an official's call during overtime in the team's NCAA...
Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down
Golden State Foods in Opelika has received the company's top internal honor for the second time!
Opelika facility gets company’s top internal honor for 2nd time