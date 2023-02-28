Prattville police seek man suspected of damaging donation bins

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police need help identifying a man they believe has damaged multiple drop-off donation bins in the city.

Police say the man in the picture caused damage to multiple thrift store donation bins on Feb. 18. The damage exceeded $2,500.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.

