Suspect sought in Montgomery homicide case from November

(Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are still searching for the person who killed a teenager in November.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Erasmo Barrera. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6. They found Barrera with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 17.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of a suspect.

Anyone with information may call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651. The investigations division may be reached at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.

