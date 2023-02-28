Advertise
Tallassee man facing capital murder of missing pregnant woman

A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a...
A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a pregnant woman.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a pregnant woman.

According to court documents, Darrian Daqwon Kennebrew has been charged with the death of Jessica Bean and her unborn son.

The incident happened in Macon County near Key’s Court on Feb. 5th, according to a deposition. Kennebrew is said to have stabbed Bean multiple times, causing her death.

Bean had previously been listed as a missing person with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Bean had been last seen in the Montgomery area around Feb. 4th.

ALEA’s website said Bean had been located on Feb. 10th and closed the case.

That same day, WTVM cited Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley as saying a body of an unidentified woman was found.

Macon County District Attorney Mike Segrest confirmed the unidentified woman as being Bean.

Kennebrew had an initial appearance on Feb. 24th and was placed in the Macon County Jail without bond. A co-defendant has also been arrested in this case, Segrest added.

