Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tax filing deadline extended for declared disaster areas in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Revenue is granting filing and payment extensions to taxpayers...
The Alabama Department of Revenue is granting filing and payment extensions to taxpayers directly affected by January’s storms. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Revenue is granting filing and payment extensions to taxpayers directly affected by January’s storms.

The extensions apply to taxpayers who reside or have a business in federally declared disaster areas in Alabama where damage was caused by severe weather in January. This relief measures mirror IRS measures in the same declared disaster areas.

Taxpayers residing in areas designated as disaster areas by the federal government have until Oct. 16 to file tax returns and make tax payments due on or after Jan. 12 and before Oct. 16. Taxpayers in these areas who file and pay on or before Oct. 16 will be eligible for penalty and interest relief during the extension period.

The relief applies to all taxes administered by ALDOR, other than taxes and registration fees due under the International Fuel Tax Agreement and the International Registration Plan.

Affected taxpayers filing for individual income tax, corporate income tax, pass-through entities, business privilege tax or withholding tax may submit a penalty waiver request using ALDOR’s form PWR, which can be accessed here. Taxpayers may submit the form to ALDOR’s income tax administration division at the address on the form.

Taxpayers may contact the following ALDOR offices by telephone for any additional filing guidance:

  • Sales and use tax: 334-242-1490
  • Individual income tax: 334-353-0602
  • Corporate income tax: 334-242-1200
  • Pass-through entities: 334-242-1033
  • Business privilege tax: 334-353-7923
  • Withholding tax: 334-242-1300
  • Financial institution excise tax: 334-242-1200

View the IRS announcement for more information on this relief.

Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area, including those in other states, will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief. The list of eligible localities is continuously updated on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov. Additionally, taxpayers in areas not specifically designated as disaster areas who encounter difficulty filing on time due to weather-related circumstances associated with these severe storms may be eligible to request a waiver of late-filing and late-payment penalties after providing appropriate documentation to ALDOR.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell has announced $18.4 million in funding to expand access to reliable,...
Rep. Sewell announces over $18M to expand broadband at HBCUs, MSIs
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Prattville police say this man caused damage to multiple thrift store donation bins on Feb. 18,...
Prattville police seek man suspected of damaging donation bins
Alabama forward Brandon Miller reacts to an official's call during overtime in the team's NCAA...
Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down