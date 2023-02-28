Advertise
Train cars derailed temporarily in Lowndesboro

The was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb....
The was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb. 27, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - CSX confirms one of its trains derailed two rail cars in Lowndesboro Monday.

CSX says the derailment happened near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road just before noon. A company representative said there were no leaks or spills of any freight, and no injuries were reported.

The cars have since been re-railed and the track cleared.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

