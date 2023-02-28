Train cars derailed temporarily in Lowndesboro

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - CSX confirms one of its trains derailed two rail cars in Lowndesboro Monday.

CSX says the derailment happened near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road just before noon. A company representative said there were no leaks or spills of any freight, and no injuries were reported.

The cars have since been re-railed and the track cleared.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

