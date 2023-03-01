Advertise
1 killed, 1 injured in Covington County wreck

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal two-vehicle wreck in Covington County is under investigation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 2006 GMC Sierra struck a 2015 Ford F-450 on U.S. 331 approximately two miles south of Opp. It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The GMC’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA identified him as Douglas Wayne Hurst, 57, of Opp.

The Ford’s driver taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

ALEA is still investigating the cause of the wreck.

