4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday afternoon, the Montgomery Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but were instead led in a pursuit that ended with four arrests.

According to MPD, at about 1:40 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle collision, with no injuries, on the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard Service Road.

Charges are pending. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

