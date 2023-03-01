4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday afternoon, the Montgomery Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but were instead led in a pursuit that ended with four arrests.

According to MPD, at about 1:40 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle collision, with no injuries, on the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard Service Road.

Charges are pending. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

