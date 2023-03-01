Advertise
‘Access & Allies’ event kicks off Women’s History Month

The Lab on Dexter.
The Lab on Dexter.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lab on Dexter and the Women’s Foundation of Alabama are partnering to host a special event on the first day of Women’s History Month.

A sea of accomplished, empowered and determined women will flood the streets of downtown Montgomery for Women’s Masterclass: Access & Allies.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the program-filled day focuses on holistic solutions that propel women forward and will include professionally-led talks and engagement opportunities on physical, mental and professional well-being to better equip women in the River Region. This year’s theme is Walking into our Well-Being, stretching across several downtown locations as guests walk through the city.

The day begins with Conversations and Coffee before the “Women’s Well-Being Workshop.” After which, guests will head to Ravello for a leadership luncheon. The day will end at 23 Court with a networking cocktail hour.

Registration is $50. Visit AccessAndAllies.com to learn more or sign up.

