ADOC seeking escaped inmate

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Community-Based Facility in Prichard early Wednesday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Treundous Qwavon Davis, who was charged with burglary out of Russell County, Ala., escaped from the Prichard facility around 1 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a tan state uniform.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement, the Mobile Community Based Facility in Prichard or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

