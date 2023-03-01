Advertise
Auburn University student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn University student winning a car after sinking a full-court putt.

He tells us he’s not a golfer, but Craig Noyes made a 94-foot putt during halftime of an Auburn University basketball game on February 11.

Today, his friends joined him as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing. Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

”It’s real special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” said Noyes, Auburn student. “I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and he will get four years of free maintenance.

