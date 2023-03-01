Confucius Institute at Troy University has closed

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has closed its Confucius Institute and ended the agreement with its sponsoring institution in China effective on Mar. 1.

The Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 2 to discontinue the partnership citing federal regulations that will limit the availability of funding to institutions that maintain their agreements with Chinese partners.

The institute opened in 2007 as a joint venture with educational partners in China to provide language and cultural learning opportunities to citizens in Alabama.

In recent years the federal government has taken steps to discourage some kinds of Chinese partnership agreements. The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act gave universities a deadline of Oct. 2023 to discontinue Confucius Institute programs or lose eligibility for defense funding.

“Troy University’s strategic goals include continued growth and development as a research institution, which relies in part on access to federal funding, including from the Department of Defense,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “We feel it is in the best interest of TROY’s long-term vision to transition away from our partnership with the Confucius Institute.”

Troy University stated that they would continue to recruit students from China and maintain relationships with Chinese universities through initiatives, including the Sino-American Cooperation in Higher Education and Professional Development (CHEPD) 1+2+1 Program, which brings Chinese students to the U.S. for two years of study.

