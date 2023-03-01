First Alert: Tracking rain/storms to end week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a mild start to the First Day of March! Cloudy skies are in abundance and out the door temperatures are in the 60s region wide. Our trend of warm days continues, as afternoon highs are forecast to soar back into the 70s and 80s under a mainly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 through the day. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out today, with a storm or two being on the strong side.

Mild conditions remain in place tonight, along with the clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the south and a pocket of rain is possible. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s.

More warmth is in the forecast Thursday. Afternoon highs are forecast to surge past 80 degrees again with gusty south winds. One or two showers are possible during the day Thursday.

A strong cold front will start to approach the region Thursday night. Lows during the night, ahead of the front, will be in the 60s, with gusty winds remaining in place. A thunderstorm or two is possible Thursday night but the main line of showers and storms look to arrive in Central and South Alabama through the morning hours on Friday.

As of this writing, First Alert Futureview, has a line of showers and storms pushing across Alabama, from west to east, between the hours of 4 am and 1 pm on Friday. Along the line, a few of the showers and storms could be severe, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible.

Once the line exits the region, winds will pick up out of the north and temperatures will start to cool. The forecast high Friday is near 80 degrees, while Friday night will feature breezy winds and lows in the 40s. All thanks to that cold front pulling cooler temperatures from the north across the region.

The weekend is looking dry and seasonal. Afternoon high both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will remain cool in the 40s and 50s.

Early next week, we warm back into the middle 70s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday. Lows will also creep back into the lower to middle 50s. Rain chances also return to the forecast as we approach mid-week next week.

