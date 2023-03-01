Georgiana church destroyed in deadly vehicle crash

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - At about 2 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck and destroyed a Georgiana church that has been in service for more than 60 years.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Seth Allen Glass, 28, failed to stop at a four-way stop and drove directly through Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God. Glass was killed in the crash.

“When I heard the news that the church was no longer standing, it kind of really put me in a state of shock,” said the pastor, Shirley Still.

While Still and her family are devastated Glass lost his life, she said they are grateful no one was in the building at the time.

“If the members would have been in the building, my grandmother would have been teaching Sunday school if it happened in early morning, so therefore, it would have been numerous tragedies,” said Still’s daughter, Natasha Moorer.

Moorer said the vehicle struck the spot where children sit in the church, including her own.

In the meantime, church services will resume in a funeral home chapel in Georgiana.

If you would like to help rebuild the church or donate, you can contact the church secretary at 334-362-0888.

Still said the church would have been 66 years old in March. She has been the pastor for nine years.

