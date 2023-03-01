Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Georgiana church destroyed in deadly vehicle crash

Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God in Georgiana was destroyed when a vehicle crashed into it...
Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God in Georgiana was destroyed when a vehicle crashed into it on Feb. 26, 2023.(Source: Natasha Moorer)
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - At about 2 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck and destroyed a Georgiana church that has been in service for more than 60 years.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Seth Allen Glass, 28, failed to stop at a four-way stop and drove directly through Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God. Glass was killed in the crash.

“When I heard the news that the church was no longer standing, it kind of really put me in a state of shock,” said the pastor, Shirley Still.

While Still and her family are devastated Glass lost his life, she said they are grateful no one was in the building at the time.

“If the members would have been in the building, my grandmother would have been teaching Sunday school if it happened in early morning, so therefore, it would have been numerous tragedies,” said Still’s daughter, Natasha Moorer.

Moorer said the vehicle struck the spot where children sit in the church, including her own.

In the meantime, church services will resume in a funeral home chapel in Georgiana.

If you would like to help rebuild the church or donate, you can contact the church secretary at 334-362-0888.

Still said the church would have been 66 years old in March. She has been the pastor for nine years.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
Biden planning Selma visit
Biden planning Selma visit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification